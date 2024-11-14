News & Insights

Canadian North Resources Strengthens Board with New Appointment

November 14, 2024 — 04:42 pm EST

Canadian North Resources, Inc. (TSE:CNRI) has released an update.

Canadian North Resources Inc. has appointed Henderson Tse to its Board of Directors, bringing his extensive expertise in public accounting, corporate finance, and tax consulting to the company’s leadership team. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s governance and shareholder value as it advances its Ferguson Lake project, which is rich in critical metals for the clean-energy and high-tech industries.

