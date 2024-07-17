News & Insights

Canadian Market Notably Lower As Technology, Materials Shares Decline Sharply

July 17, 2024

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down in negative territory on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in technology sectors after Dutch semiconductor firm ASLM issued a profit warning. Materials shares are the other major losers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 153.70 points or 0.67% at 22,841.69 a little while ago.

The Information Technology Capped Index is down nearly 3%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) is down more than 8%, and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is lower by 7.3%. Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) is down 6%. Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) are down 2 to 5%.

BlackBerry (BB.TO) is down about 1.1%. The company today announced the launch of CylanceMDR Pro, a cutting-edge managed detection and response or MDR service built on an Open XDR platform powered by AI. CylanceMDR Pro will be available July 31.

Materials stock Aya Gold & Silver Inc (AYA.TO) is down more than 6%. Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), Ero Copper Corp (ERO.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (AG.TO) and Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) are down 3 to 4.5%.

