Markets

Canadian Market May Open On Positive Note

July 06, 2026 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are likely to open on a positive note on Monday as materials stocks may move higher on firm precious metals prices.

On the economic front, PMI reading on Canadian services sector activity for the month of June is due at 9:30 AM ET.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.25 or nearly 0.4% at $68.44 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $41.80 or 1% at $4,167.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $1.496 or 2.45% at $62.560 an ounce.

Bay Street closed on a firm note on Friday, extending gains to a third straight session, after U.S. nonfarm payrolls data cooled U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike concerns. Higher precious metals prices lifted materials stocks, contributing notably to market's rise.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 308.17 points or 0.88% at 35,274.84.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as investors waited for the corporate earnings season to unfold amid concerns over high valuations in AI-linked companies.

Oil prices dropped as millions of barrels of oil continued to flow through the Strait of Hormuz and OPEC+ members backed another modest rise in collective quotas for next month.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors reacting to the latest batch of regional economic data and digesting some corporate news.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.