Canadian Manganese Reports Q3 Loss Amid Project Focus

Canadian Manganese Company Inc (TSE:CDMN) has released an update.
Canadian Manganese Company Inc. reported a third-quarter loss of $860,926 as it continues to focus on advancing its Woodstock manganese project in New Brunswick. The company, which aims to supply high-purity manganese for the battery industry, holds significant exploration assets valued at over $17 million.
