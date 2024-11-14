Canadian Manganese Reports Q3 Loss Amid Project Focus

Canadian Manganese Company Inc (TSE:CDMN) has released an update.

Canadian Manganese Company Inc. reported a third-quarter loss of $860,926 as it continues to focus on advancing its Woodstock manganese project in New Brunswick. The company, which aims to supply high-purity manganese for the battery industry, holds significant exploration assets valued at over $17 million.

For further insights into TSE:CDMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.