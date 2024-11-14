News & Insights

Canadian Manganese Reports Q3 Loss Amid Project Focus

November 14, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Canadian Manganese Company Inc (TSE:CDMN) has released an update.

Canadian Manganese Company Inc. reported a third-quarter loss of $860,926 as it continues to focus on advancing its Woodstock manganese project in New Brunswick. The company, which aims to supply high-purity manganese for the battery industry, holds significant exploration assets valued at over $17 million.

