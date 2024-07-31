Canadian man pleads guilty to swindling American bank accounts

A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to committing fraud that targeted the bank accounts of American citizens.

The man’s guilty confession took place at a federal court in Las Vegas. It was here he admitted to acts complicit in wire fraud and money laundering.

He was also part of an elaborate scheme with co-conspirators that involved stealing millions of dollars from unsuspecting American people.

Canadian man pleads guilty to million-dollar fraud

The man in question was Poupak Jannissar, from Quabec. He stole from bank accounts in the United States via a lattice of fraudulent details and schemes. According to court documents, Jannissar and a list of co-conspirators had a litany of sham companies used as a cover to carry out the illegal activity.

They were; Computer Run, EBooks, Joreeb, Memo Storage, Our Online Backup, You Can Fax Too and Your E-Library. The companies acted as a digital and internet solutions provider but they provided no services that they advertised. Instead, they were the smokescreen used to conceal financial theft, according to court documents.

“Through various sham entities, the defendant and his accomplices stole consumers’ hard-earned money directly from their bank accounts,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.

These sham entities would falsely charge individuals representing banks and other official entities. They would use the information illegally gained by Jannissar and his co-conspirators to contact a list of data-compromised individuals, acting as official parties.

The Canadian has accepted his part in the saga and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of money laundering in front of U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

He faces twenty years for each count and will be sentenced by a federal court judge. “The defendant’s guilty plea holds him accountable for perpetrating a fraudulent scheme that stole funds from thousands of victims’ bank accounts,” said Special Agent in Charge Vincent R. Zehme of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General (FDIC OIG) Chicago Regional Office.

Image: Pixlr.

The post Canadian man pleads guilty to swindling American bank accounts appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.