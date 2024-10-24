News & Insights

Canadian GoldCamps Revises Murphy Lake Agreement Terms

October 24, 2024 — 12:38 pm EDT

Canadian GoldCamps (TSE:CAMP) has released an update.

Canadian GoldCamps has amended its agreement to acquire a 70% interest in the Murphy Lake Property in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. The revisions involve changes to the timing and amounts of required expenditures and cash payments to maintain their investment position. The total investment needed for Canadian GoldCamps to secure its majority stake in the property remains unchanged.

