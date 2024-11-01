News & Insights

Canadian Bank of Commerce Upholds Integrity with Code of Conduct

November 01, 2024 — 10:27 am EDT

Canadian Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) has released an update.

The Canadian Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has emphasized the importance of its Code of Conduct as a guiding framework for ethical and professional behavior among all its employees. This Code is integral to maintaining the bank’s integrity and security, ensuring that all team members act responsibly and adhere to the highest standards. CIBC’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and purpose-driven culture aims to build trust with clients, shareholders, and the broader community.

