Canada One Mining Appoints New Technical Head

May 30, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Canada One Mining (TSE:CONE) has released an update.

Canada One Mining Corp. has announced the appointment of industry veteran Peter Holbek as the Head of their Technical Advisory Board. With over four decades of experience in geology and mineral exploration, Holbek brings his extensive background, including his recent role at Copper Mountain Mining Corp, to the forefront of Canada One’s exploration efforts for copper-gold porphyry deposits. The company is optimistic about the potential at their Copper Dome project, especially with Holbek’s deep understanding of the adjoining geology.

