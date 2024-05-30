Canada Carbon Unveils Asbury Graphite Estimates

Canada Carbon (TSE:CCB) has released an update.

Canada Carbon Inc. has announced the filing of its inaugural NI 43-101 report on SEDAR, detailing an inferred mineral resource estimate for its wholly-owned Asbury Graphite Project in Quebec. The report, prepared by independent firm SGS Canada, estimates an inferred resource of 4.14 million tonnes at an average grade of 3.05% Cg. These resources are considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction as per the parameters of an optimized open pit mine model.

