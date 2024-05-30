News & Insights

Stocks

Canada Carbon Unveils Asbury Graphite Estimates

May 30, 2024 — 05:50 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Canada Carbon (TSE:CCB) has released an update.

Canada Carbon Inc. has announced the filing of its inaugural NI 43-101 report on SEDAR, detailing an inferred mineral resource estimate for its wholly-owned Asbury Graphite Project in Quebec. The report, prepared by independent firm SGS Canada, estimates an inferred resource of 4.14 million tonnes at an average grade of 3.05% Cg. These resources are considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction as per the parameters of an optimized open pit mine model.

For further insights into TSE:CCB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.