Canacol Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) has released an update.
Canacol Energy Ltd. has reported a record adjusted EBITDAX of $86 million for the third quarter of 2024, driven by higher sales prices for natural gas and LNG and a favorable arbitration settlement. The company’s net income improved significantly compared to the previous year, despite a reduction in natural gas sales volume. The results highlight Canacol’s strong financial performance amid strategic operational adjustments.
For further insights into TSE:CNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.