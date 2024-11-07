Canacol Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) has released an update.

Canacol Energy Ltd. has reported a record adjusted EBITDAX of $86 million for the third quarter of 2024, driven by higher sales prices for natural gas and LNG and a favorable arbitration settlement. The company’s net income improved significantly compared to the previous year, despite a reduction in natural gas sales volume. The results highlight Canacol’s strong financial performance amid strategic operational adjustments.

