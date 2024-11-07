News & Insights

Canaccord Genuity Shows Strong Q2 Financial Growth

November 07, 2024 — 09:33 pm EST

Canaccord Genuity (TSE:CF) has released an update.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with a 27.1% increase in revenue and record client assets in its wealth management division. The company’s capital markets business also saw significant growth, driven by increased advisory activity and successful corporate financing transactions.

