News & Insights

Stocks
CCORF

Canaccord Genuity Expands with Cantab Acquisition

May 31, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Canaccord Genuity (TSE:CF) has released an update.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has announced its acquisition of Cantab Asset Management Ltd., a move that will strengthen its position as a top UK wealth manager and expand its financial planning services. The deal, which is expected to conclude by September 2024, will maintain Cantab’s high-standard service with no changes for current clients and staff. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster Canaccord’s UK presence and enhance offerings for high-net-worth individuals and charities.

For further insights into TSE:CF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCORF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.