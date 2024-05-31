Canaccord Genuity Expands with Cantab Acquisition

Canaccord Genuity (TSE:CF) has released an update.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has announced its acquisition of Cantab Asset Management Ltd., a move that will strengthen its position as a top UK wealth manager and expand its financial planning services. The deal, which is expected to conclude by September 2024, will maintain Cantab’s high-standard service with no changes for current clients and staff. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster Canaccord’s UK presence and enhance offerings for high-net-worth individuals and charities.

