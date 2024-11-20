Canaan’s Strategic Sale of Preferred Shares

Canaan (CAN) has released an update.

Canaan Inc. has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to sell newly authorized Series A-1 Convertible Preferred Shares to various investors. These shares can be converted into Class A Ordinary Shares, potentially impacting the stock market dynamics as they are registered under a shelf registration with the SEC. This move highlights Canaan’s strategic financial maneuvers to attract investment and enhance its market presence.

