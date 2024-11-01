Canaan Secures Major Deal with CleanSpark for Bitcoin Miners

Canaan (CAN) has released an update.

Canaan Inc., a notable player in high-performance computing solutions, has secured a significant order from CleanSpark Inc. for 3,800 Avalon A1566I Immersion Cooling Miners. These advanced miners, boasting a compute power of 249 TH/s, are slated for delivery in Q4 2024, enhancing CleanSpark’s cutting-edge mining operations. This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to advancing Bitcoin mining technology and Canaan’s strategic expansion in North America.

For further insights into CAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.