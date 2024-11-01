News & Insights

Canaan Secures Major Deal with CleanSpark for Bitcoin Miners

November 01, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Canaan (CAN) has released an update.

Canaan Inc., a notable player in high-performance computing solutions, has secured a significant order from CleanSpark Inc. for 3,800 Avalon A1566I Immersion Cooling Miners. These advanced miners, boasting a compute power of 249 TH/s, are slated for delivery in Q4 2024, enhancing CleanSpark’s cutting-edge mining operations. This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to advancing Bitcoin mining technology and Canaan’s strategic expansion in North America.

