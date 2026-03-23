Can Workday's Collaboration With Harness Fuel Its Shares?

Workday, Inc. WDAY is strengthening its leadership in cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions by expanding its software delivery capabilities through a partnership with Harness. The initiative will help Workday innovate faster while keeping its systems secure and reliable for global customers.



Per the agreement, Workday will add Harness’ AI-powered software delivery platform into its engineering system, which manages complex updates for large enterprise platforms like a digital assembly line. With this deal, the company aims to introduce intelligent safety sensors that continuously validate code for security, performance and compliance in real time, helping its engineers spend less time coordinating and more time building advanced AI features for businesses.



Through this collaboration, Workday will use Harness across its entire software development process. This includes specialized automation for delivery, testing, verification and security. It will help find risks earlier and deliver improvements to customers more efficiently.



By adopting AI-driven automation in its software development process, Workday aims to deliver more advanced, reliable and secure solutions to help businesses manage people, money and digital systems more efficiently.

How Competitors Are Advancing in the AI Space?

Workday faces competition from Oracle Corporation ORCL and Salesforce, Inc. CRM. Oracle is investing heavily in AI by building cloud infrastructure and data centers. It is also adding AI features to its products to help businesses automate tasks and make better decisions. Oracle expanded its AI partnership with the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MOD) to support cloud adoption and improve decision-making.



Salesforce is adding AI to its platforms to automate sales, service and marketing tasks. It is launching tools like Agentforce and using real-time data to help businesses make faster decisions. Salesforce signed a $5.6 billion AI deal with the U.S. Army to provide AI-powered solutions.

Workday’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Workday shares have lost 45.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 12.6%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Workday trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.23, below the industry average of 3.76.



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Earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 have remained static at $10.54 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2028 has declined 1.1% to $12.32.



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Workday currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.