Can Wendy's Digital Sales Momentum Offset Weak Traffic?

The Wendy's Company WEN is betting that its expanding digital ecosystem can help revive sales as it works through a challenging traffic environment. While first-quarter 2026 results reflected continued pressure on customer visits, management believes its digital investments and operational improvements can support a gradual turnaround.



The company reported a 7.8% decline in U.S. same-restaurant sales, primarily due to weaker traffic, adverse weather and adjustments to restaurant operating hours. However, digital remained a bright spot. U.S. digital sales climbed 8.4% year over year, with digital channels accounting for 22.7% of domestic sales. Wendy’s also integrated an AI-powered recommendation engine into its mobile app to personalize orders based on cart contents, restaurant location and seasonal preferences, while adding more payment options to improve checkout conversion.



Beyond technology, Wendy’s is strengthening its "Project Fresh" turnaround strategy by upgrading menu quality, improving restaurant operations and refining marketing efforts. The company introduced enhanced hamburgers and revamped spicy chicken sandwiches, expanded value offerings through its Biggie Deals platform and is leveraging targeted promotions to increase customer engagement. Management noted that restaurants with higher customer satisfaction scores significantly outperform weaker locations, underscoring the importance of operational execution.



Still, digital growth alone may not fully offset declining store traffic in the near term. Inflationary pressures, cautious lower-income consumers and intense competition continue to weigh on demand. Nevertheless, Wendy’s maintained its full-year outlook, expecting sales trends to improve progressively as digital initiatives, menu innovation and operational enhancements gain traction. If these efforts translate into higher customer frequency, digital momentum could become a meaningful driver of Wendy’s broader turnaround story.

MCD and QSR International Raise the Competitive Bar

Wendy's digital ambitions face stiff competition from larger quick-service restaurant players that have already built strong digital ecosystems. McDonald's MCD continues to leverage its global loyalty program, mobile app, delivery partnerships and AI-driven personalization to boost customer engagement and repeat visits. Its extensive digital infrastructure and value offerings help drive traffic even in a challenging consumer environment, making McDonald's a formidable rival.



Restaurant Brands International's QSR Burger King is also accelerating the digital transformation through its Royal Perks loyalty program, mobile ordering and targeted promotions. Under its "Reclaim the Flame" strategy, Burger King is investing in restaurant modernization, technology upgrades and value-focused marketing to improve guest traffic and franchise performance.



For Wendy's, growing digital sales is encouraging, but sustaining momentum will require converting online engagement into higher restaurant traffic. Continued investments in AI-powered recommendations, loyalty initiatives, menu innovation and operational improvements will be essential to narrowing the competitive gap with McDonald's and Burger King while strengthening its long-term market position.

WEN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Wendy’s have gained 11.9% in the past three months against the industry’s 0.4% decline.

WEN Three-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, WEN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.67, below the industry’s average of 3.41.

WEN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEN’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year decline of 34.1%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of WEN Stock



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WEN’s Zacks Rank

WEN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Wendy's Company (WEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.