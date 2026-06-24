Can Viavi's New Validation Solution Shape the Future of AI Networking?

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV has launched a new testing solution to support the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market. The company has introduced the industry’s first Ultra Ethernet Transport (UET) validation platform, designed to help hyperscalers, cloud providers, neocloud operators and network equipment manufacturers accelerate the deployment of next-generation AI networks.



Viavi offers a GPU-free approach to validating high-speed AI networks through its TestCenter platform, helping reduce costs and simplify operations. The solution supports both scale-out and scale-up AI back-end networks built on the Ultra Ethernet Stack, improving performance for AI and high-performance computing workloads through better congestion control and greater scalability.



The platform can simulate real-world AI traffic by reproducing complex transport behaviors such as reliable delivery, congestion handling, dynamic multipathing and advanced load-balancing methods. It also emulates AI workloads, including large language model communications and collective computing flows, while providing deep network visibility to enhance network monitoring and improve reliability.



Viavi’s collaboration with industry leaders such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE highlights the growing demand for advanced AI networking solutions. This development strengthens the company’s market position and supports broader adoption of high-performance data center technologies.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the AI Space?

Viavi faces competition from ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN and Anterix Inc. ATEX. ADTRAN is expanding AI-based networking solutions to help customers manage data traffic more efficiently. The company uses AI-powered software to improve network automation and monitoring. ADTRAN is strengthening its connectivity solutions to meet growing AI-based data center demand.



Anterix is helping utility companies build private wireless networks that support AI-enabled grid management. The company’s spectrum solutions improve secure, real-time communication for smart energy systems. Anterix is supporting digital transformation in the utility sector as demand for advanced grid technologies grows.

VIAV’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Viavi shares have skyrocketed 407.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 325.3%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 41.12 forward earnings, lower than 49.8 for the industry.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 10.7% to 93 cents over the past 60 days, while those for 2027 have also increased 16.2% to $1.22.



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Viavi stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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