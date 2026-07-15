Can Viavi Advance Next-Generation Network Security With SHIELD-6G?

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV has secured $1.1 million in funding from the European Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking and Horizon Europe to support the SHIELD-6G project. The funding supports the company's efforts to advance artificial intelligence (AI)- powered security testing for future wireless networks.



Under the project, Viavi will use its TeraVM AI RAN Scenario Generator to create digital twins of 6G network environments. These virtual networks will enable researchers and telecom operators to develop, test and validate security solutions against emerging cyber threats before commercial deployment.



The company's network simulations and AI-driven analysis will help identify vulnerabilities, strengthen security mechanisms, optimize energy efficiency and reduce FR3 signal interference. These capabilities are expected to improve performance, reliability and resilience across future wireless communications.



Viavi's participation in the project, alongside industry leaders including Ericsson, Nokia, THALES, and Latvia's LMT, highlights its expanding role in global 6G research and innovation and strengthens its position as a leading provider of advanced network testing and cybersecurity solutions.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the 6G Race?

Viavi faces competition from ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN and Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE. ADTRAN is developing high-speed fiber and optical networking solutions that can support future 6G infrastructure. The company is investing in open and virtualized network technologies to improve network performance and scalability. ADTRAN's fiber transport and synchronization solutions support the high-capacity, low-latency infrastructure needed for 6G networks.



Lumentum is developing high-speed optical and photonic technologies to support future 6G networks. The company is building next-generation indium phosphide photonic chips to provide higher bandwidth and better energy efficiency. Lumentum is expanding its optical portfolio to support the growing demands of advanced networks.

VIAV’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Viavi shares have skyrocketed 310% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 298.6%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 33.98 forward earnings, lower than 43.75 for the industry.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have remained static at 93 cents over the past 60 days, while those for 2027 have increased 0.8% to $1.22.



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Viavi stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.