Can United Rentals Offset Cost Pressures With Better Fleet Efficiency?

United Rentals, Inc. URI appears well-positioned to protect profitability through higher fleet efficiency and disciplined execution despite lingering cost pressures across the equipment rental industry. It kicked off 2026 with record first-quarter revenues, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share, while raising its full-year guidance, reflecting confidence in demand across large construction, infrastructure, power and industrial projects.



A key driver behind the strong performance was improved fleet productivity, which increased 2.3% year over year and helped owned equipment rental revenues grow 6.5%. Rental revenues climbed 8.7% to a record $3.4 billion, supported by fleet expansion, healthy pricing and robust specialty demand. The specialty business continued to shine with 13.8% rental revenue growth, fueled by strength across all product categories and continued investments in new locations.



Cost inflation, however, remains an overhang. Higher depreciation, delivery expenses and ancillary revenue mix weighed on specialty margins, while tariffs, labor costs and equipment replacement expenses continue to pose risks. To counter these pressures, United Rentals has intensified cost-control efforts through branch consolidation, workforce optimization and tighter management of variable expenses. These initiatives contributed to underlying EBITDA margin expansion despite restructuring charges during the first quarter of 2026.



URI is also investing aggressively where returns appear strongest. It raised its 2026 gross rental CapEx outlook to support fleet growth in high-demand markets while maintaining a healthy 1.9x leverage ratio and generating more than $1 billion in quarterly free cash flow. Combined with ongoing share repurchases and dividend payments, United Rentals' capital allocation strategy reinforces shareholder value.



If fleet productivity continues improving alongside healthy project activity, United Rentals appears well-equipped to offset cost headwinds and sustain profitable growth through 2026.

United Rentals, EMCOR & Argan: Rental Race On

United Rentals operates at the center of North America's equipment rental market, benefiting from sustained demand across non-residential construction, infrastructure, manufacturing and power projects. Unlike EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, which generates revenues by designing, installing and maintaining complex building systems, URI profits from rising equipment utilization and fleet productivity as contractors increasingly prefer to rent rather than own equipment.



Meanwhile, Argan, Inc. AGX remains more dependent on large EPC contracts, particularly in power generation, making its revenues more project-driven and less diversified than United Rentals'. While EMCOR gains from expanding MEP services and Argan capitalizes on utility-scale energy investments, URI enjoys broader exposure across multiple end markets through its extensive fleet and specialty rental offerings.



URI’s scale, pricing power and recurring rental demand provide greater resilience to construction cycles than those of EMCOR and Argan, strengthening its long-term competitive positioning.

URI Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Connecticut-based equipment rental company climbed 35.8% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

URI stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.9, as the trend lines suggest below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend of URI

URI’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved downward over the past seven days to $46.76 and $52.75 per share, respectively. However, the revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year improvement of 11.2% and 12.8%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

United Rentals currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.