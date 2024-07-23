Can These 3 IT Services Stocks Hit Q2 Earnings Targets?

The Zacks Computers – IT Services industry is well-positioned to meet its Q2 earnings targets, driven by strong demand for digital transformation, economic resilience and ongoing innovation. The industry comprises companies that provide consultancy, communications software and services, IT management and operations, cloud-based web development platform, customer relationship management, professional information solutions, real estate information and analysis and outsourcing services.

Industry participants’ financial performance for the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited from ongoing digitization efforts globally. Companies across various sectors are investing heavily in cloud computing, cybersecurity and AI-driven solutions, which is anticipated to have boosted sales of IT services providers.

One of the leading IT services companies, Infosys Limited INFY, reported strong first-quarter fiscal 2025 results last week, wherein it registered decent growth in the top and bottom lines. The India-based IT services provider’s strong order books and a healthy pipeline of projects depict an improving IT spending environment. The trend is likely to have aided other industry participants’ performance as well in the to-be-reported quarter.

Robust spending on cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, data and analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is likely to have driven sales growth of IT services providers in the second quarter. Solid demand for advanced IT-service infrastructure solutions for hybrid working and digital healthcare is also likely to have benefited the to-be-reported quarter’s performance of industry participants.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, IT services companies have demonstrated remarkable resilience. Many have optimized their cost structures, leveraging remote work to reduce overheads while maintaining productivity. This operational efficiency is expected to positively impact their margins and bottom lines in the second quarter. For instance, Infosys has been particularly effective in managing its cost base, which contributed to gross and operating margin expansion in its last reported quarter.

A few prominent IT services companies are lined up to report their quarterly numbers on Jul 24. Let's see how things have shaped up for Vertiv Holdings Co VRT, Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP ahead of their earnings releases.

Our quantitative model predicts an earnings beat for a company if it has a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This combination increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Let’s delve deeper.

Vertiv Holdings will report second-quarter 2024 results. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 24.2%. Moreover, our proven model predicts an earnings beat for VRT this earnings season as it has an Earnings ESP of +0.93% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-eps-surprise | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv Holdings’ second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.94 billion, which indicates a 12.1% increase from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 59 cents per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 28.3%.

Roper Technologies is set to report second-quarter 2024 results. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2%. Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ROP this earnings season as it has an Earnings ESP of +1.68% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Roper Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Roper Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Roper Technologies, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Roper Technologies’ revenues is pegged at $1.72 billion, which indicates a 12.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at earnings of $4.46 per share, which suggests year-over-year growth of 8.3%.

Check Point Software will release its second-quarter 2024 results. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 3.6%. Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CHKP this earnings season as it has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Check Point Software’s revenues is pegged at $624 million, which indicates a 6% increase from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.16 per share, which calls for a year-over-year improvement of 8%.

