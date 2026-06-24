Can Sterling Capture More Value From Texas Infrastructure Demand?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL is seeing a growing opportunity in Texas as demand for large-scale infrastructure projects accelerates across the state. The market has become increasingly important for the company, supported by rising activity in mission-critical developments and a growing need for experienced contractors capable of handling complex projects. Texas is also benefiting from substantial investments in digital infrastructure, creating a favorable backdrop for long-term growth.



In the first quarter of 2026, Sterling pointed to exceptionally strong conditions in Texas, with robust award activity supporting business momentum. The company is expanding its presence by leveraging resources from both western and southeastern operations. This allows the company to pursue opportunities across different parts of the state. Texas also contributed meaningfully to recent project wins secured by CEC, Sterling’s electrical services business, which helped drive a $1.2 billion increase in CEC’s combined backlog since year-end 2025.



The opportunity extends beyond near-term project awards. Customers are increasingly seeking partners with the capacity to support larger and longer-duration programs, and Sterling is benefiting from those trends. The company indicated that project sizes in Texas are growing rapidly, with some developments expected to span several years. As customers expand their capital deployment plans, Sterling is being drawn into additional markets and projects where execution capabilities have become a key differentiator.



While Texas is only one part of Sterling’s broader growth strategy, the scale of infrastructure investment taking place in the state suggests it could become an increasingly important contributor to future revenue opportunities. Strong customer demand, expanding project scopes and growing market presence position Sterling to capture additional value from this favorable infrastructure cycle.

How Sterling Compares With Key Infrastructure Rivals

Sterling operates in attractive infrastructure markets supported by data center expansion and broader investment in digital and industrial infrastructure. Two notable competitors are MasTec, Inc. MTZ and EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, both of which have established positions across large-scale engineering and construction projects.



MasTec has built a diversified infrastructure platform spanning communications, power delivery, clean energy, pipeline and civil construction. The company is benefiting from rising investments in AI-driven data centers, grid modernization and connectivity infrastructure, while also expanding its turnkey capabilities for mission-critical projects. These strengths position MasTec as a significant competitor in infrastructure projects linked to data center growth.



EMCOR is another major competitor with strong capabilities in electrical and mechanical construction and building services. The company continues to see robust demand from data centers, manufacturing, healthcare, institutional and water infrastructure markets, supported by expertise in complex mission-critical projects and long-standing customer relationships. While EMCOR serves a broader mix of end markets, the growing exposure to data center construction places it in direct competition for large infrastructure opportunities.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider have gained 191.4% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.

STRL’s Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 38.45, as shown in the chart below.

STRL's P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of STRL

STRL’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $19.31 and $27.43 per share, respectively, as shown below. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 77.5% and 42.1%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sterling currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.