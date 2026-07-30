Can Solid Top-Line Expansion Benefit KLIC's Q3 Earnings?

Kulicke & Soffa Industries KLIC is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug 05, before after the closing bell. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 23.8%, beating estimates on all occasions.



The leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions is expected to witness a top-line expansion backed by healthy traction in AI infrastructure space. Strong focus on innovation is a positive. However, growing operating expenses, macro headwinds and geopolitical volatility are concerns.

Factor at Play

Kulicke & Soffa is likely to continue benefiting from robust demand in the AI infrastructure vertical. Rising deployment of AI servers, networking equipment and data center hardware has increased the need for advanced semiconductor packaging.



The company's Thermo-Compression Bonding business remains one of its strongest growth engines. As chipmakers increasingly adopt advanced packaging technologies for AI processors, demand for KLIC's TCB systems has continued to improve. Growing adoption across integrated device manufacturers, foundries and outsourced semiconductor assembly providers is expected to have driven higher shipments. These factors are expected to have a favorable impact on upcoming quarterly results.



The automotive and industrial markets are expected to remain strong contributors. Semiconductor content continues to increase across modern vehicles and industrial applications. This has created additional growth opportunities for the company.



It has been steadily advancing its portfolio by introducing new packaging and dispensing solutions. This is expanding its addressable market beyond traditional wire bonding equipment. Improving conditions in the memory market could be another tailwind for the company.



However, increased operating expenses due to higher incentive compensation, additional hiring and greater R&D investment in advanced packaging technologies could impact margins. KLIC's business remains highly cyclical. Any slowdown in semiconductor equipment investment could significantly affect its top line. The company is exposed to the demand environment in China. Trade-related uncertainties and adverse geopolitical developments can hinder operations.

Overall Expectations

For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $310 million, indicating an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $148.41 million. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $1, indicating growth from 7 cents reported a year ago.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for KLIC for the third quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: KLIC carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Sandisk Corporation SNDK is set to release quarterly numbers on Aug. 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.13% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Earnings ESP for Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is +3.08%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 4.



The Earnings ESP for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD is +1.56%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 4.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.