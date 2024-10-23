Can Solid Q3 Earnings Beat & Encouraging View Push APH Stock Higher?

Amphenol’s APH third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.11%. The earnings figure increased 28.2% year over year.



Amphenol’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, which is commendable.



Net sales increased 26.2% year over year to $4.04 billion and beat the consensus mark by 7.11%. Organically, net sales increased 15%.



Amphenol offered encouraging guidance for both fourth-quarter 2024 and full-year 2024, which is expected to push shares higher. APH shares have returned 34.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 27%.

APH’s Top-Line Grows Y/Y

The top line benefited from higher revenues across the IT datacom, defense, commercial air, and mobile devices automotive end-markets. It also benefited from the APH’s acquisition program.



Harsh Environment Solutions’ (29.6% of net sales) sales came in at $1.19 billion, up 34.5% year over year.



Communications Solutions’ (41.7% of net sales) sales were $1.69 billion, which increased 31.8% year over year.



Interconnect and Sensor Systems Solutions’ (28.7% of net sales) sales were $1.16 billion, up 12.3% year over year.



Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanded 80 basis points (bps) year over year to 33.6%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 30 bps on a year-over-year basis to 12.2%.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 100 bps on a year-over-year basis to 21.9%.

APH’s Balance Sheet Reflects High Debt Level

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.58 billion, up from $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2024.



Total debt was $5.48 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared with $3.86 billion as of June 30, 2024.



During the quarter, the company purchased 2.7 million shares for $176 million. It also paid dividends of $132 million.

Amphenol’s Q4 and 2024 Guidance Positive

Amphenol expects fourth-quarter 2024 earnings between 48 cents and 50 cents per share, indicating growth between 17% and 22% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $3.95 billion and $4.05 billion, suggesting growth in the 19%-22% range.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.89 billion, suggesting a 17.03% increase year over year. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 46 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.



For 2024, Amphenol expects earnings between $1.82 and $1.84 per share, indicating growth between 21% and 22% over 2023. Revenues are anticipated between $14.85 billion and $14.95 billion suggesting growth in the 18%-19% range over 2023.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $14.53 billion, suggesting a 15.74% increase over 2023. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.

Conclusion

Amphenol’s solid fourth-quarter and 2024 guidance are expected to push the stock higher.



However, a challenging macroeconomic environment is a headwind. A weak wireless investment environment and sluggishness in spending by network operators do not bode well for Amphenol’s prospects.



Currently, Amphenol carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), which implies investors should stay away from the stock.

Top-Ranked Technology Stocks to Report

Arista Networks ANET, Onto Innovation ONTO and Fortinet FTNT are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. Each of the three stocks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Arista Networks’ shares have appreciated 68.4% year to date. ANET is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.



Onto Innovation shares have returned 31.8% year to date. ONTO is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31.



Fortinet shares are up 40.8% year to date. FTNT is set to report its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.

