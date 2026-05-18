Can SMCI's Total Data Center Solution Drive Top-Line Growth?

Super Micro Computer SMCI is gaining from a rapid surge in global AI infrastructure spending, driven by hyperscalers, NeoCloud providers, sovereign AI initiatives, AI factories and enterprise customers as they deploy next-generation AI workloads.

SMCI has rapidly transformed from a traditional server manufacturer into a full-stack AI infrastructure and end-to-end data center solutions provider through its expanding Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) portfolio.

In its third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings, the company highlighted that it is now evolving into a “total data center solution provider,” offering not only AI servers and storage but also liquid cooling infrastructure, networking, power shelves, battery backup systems, deployment services and software management tools.

SMCI’s DCBBS is increasingly helping the company improve customer stickiness, enhance margins and generate recurring software and service revenues. As DCBBS continues to gain traction with both existing and new customers, management expects the segment to contribute at least 20% of net income within the next two years and more than 25% over the longer term.

SMCI’s AI GPU-related platforms contributed more than 80% of total revenues in the third quarter, underscoring its central role in the AI server ecosystem. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, SMCI revenues grew 123%, despite customer deployment delays linked to site readiness pushing some revenues into upcoming quarters.

How Competitors Fare Against SMCI

The AI data center market is growing rapidly, with big players like Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Dell Technologies DELL already competing with SMCI in this space for greater market share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise offers liquid-cooled HPC and AI servers through its HPE Cray and Apollo systems.

Dell offers liquid cooling architectures through its Apex and PowerEdge platforms. Dell has designed its AI server solutions to be custom and modular by adding both air and liquid cooling features with 24-hour rack deployment turnaround and end-to-end deployment services. These key differentiators make its server easy to deploy, hence encouraging smoother adoption.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise offers a range of servers, including HPE ProLiant, HPE Synergy, HPE BladeSystem and HPE Moonshot servers. Dell Technologies has built the Dell AI Factory in collaboration with NVIDIA. Dell also collaborated with Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI for Dell PowerEdge servers.

SMCI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Super Micro Computer have gained 6% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer – Storage Devices industry’s growth of 208.5%.

SMCI YTD Performance Chart



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From a valuation standpoint, SMCI is trading at a discount at a forward 12 Month P/S multiple of 0.38X compared with the industry’s P/S multiple of 3.67X.

SMCI Forward 12-Month Valuation Chart



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 24.27% and 22.9%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



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Super Micro Computer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.