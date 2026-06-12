Can SMCI's Software Strategy Strengthen Data Center Deployments?

Super Micro Computer SMCI is on track to scale rack production capacity to more than 6,000 AI racks per month by the end of fiscal 2026, including 3,000 direct liquid cooling (DLC) racks monthly. SMCI is already shipping 150kW AI racks in volume and preparing 250kW and 500kW rack solutions to support future high-density AI training and inference workloads.

SMCI’s massive expansion plans and demand for its infrastructure support create a need for its data center management and orchestration suite, including SuperCloud Composer and SuperCloud Director, which enables customers to manage tens of thousands of systems and racks in real time while optimizing workload orchestration, cooling, safety conditions and power usage.

Super Micro Computer's software strategy is becoming an increasingly important component of its AI infrastructure business, especially in its Data Center Building Block Solution (DCBBS). DCBBS has evolved into a comprehensive infrastructure platform that integrates more than 10 subsystems, including cooling distribution units, liquid-to-air heat exchangers, chilled doors, power shelves, battery backup systems, water towers, dry towers, high-speed switching, data center management software and associated services.

SMCI’s software layer serves as the intelligence that unifies these components into a single deployment and management platform. SMCI’s software-enabled DCBBS platform significantly accelerates AI data center construction by providing pre-designed and pre-validated infrastructure blocks that reduce time-to-deployment and time-to-online while lowering power consumption, water usage and overall operating costs.

Given these tailwinds, SMCI’s revenues from the software product line increased to $46 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The company was only able to generate less than $10 million each quarter earlier. This highlights SMCI’s growing ability to monetize software and services alongside hardware deployments.

How Competitors Fare Against SMCI

The AI data center market is likely to grow at an unprecedented pace throughout 2026 and 2027. Big players like Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Dell Technologies DELL are competing with SMCI in this space.

Dell Technologies is a major supplier of servers and storage systems, with a broad customer base across enterprises and cloud providers. Its scale, established distribution and service offerings give it an edge in winning large contracts. However, Dell Technologies has not grown as quickly as SMCI in AI-specific systems; its ability to bundle hardware with services makes it a strong rival.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is also expanding aggressively into AI and high-performance computing. Its GreenLake platform provides customers with flexible, cloud-like consumption models, which can be attractive to enterprises. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s focus on hybrid cloud and AI workloads positions it as a direct competitor in areas where SMCI is seeking growth through its DCBBS strategy.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise offers a range of servers, including HPE ProLiant, HPE Synergy, HPE BladeSystem and HPE Moonshot servers. Dell Technologies has built the Dell AI Factory in collaboration with NVIDIA. Dell also collaborated with Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI for Dell PowerEdge servers.

SMCI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Super Micro Computer have gained 9.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer – Storage Devices industry’s growth of 278.1%.

SMCI YTD Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SMCI is trading at a discount at a forward 12 Month P/S multiple of 0.38X compared with the industry’s P/S multiple of 4.34X.

SMCI Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 24.27% and 22.9%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Super Micro Computer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.