Can Simpler Pricing Improve Kroger's Customer Retention?

The Kroger Co. KR sees opportunities to strengthen its pricing strategy by making its value proposition simpler and easier for customers to understand. Management acknowledged that promotional offerings have become overly complicated over time, while the company's pricing position has not kept pace where it needed to, highlighting an area of focus for improvement.

The company is focused on strengthening its value proposition by making its pricing more competitive, consistent and easier for customers to understand rather than becoming the lowest-priced retailer. Management believes customers should clearly recognize the value offered when deciding where to shop. The company aims to encourage more frequent customer visits by combining a clear value proposition with a strong shopping experience and trusted customer relationships, reinforcing its long-term competitive positioning.

Kroger plans to transition toward a simpler and more consistent everyday value strategy while continuing to use promotions as an important part of its business. Management emphasized future promotional offerings will be sharper and easier for customers to understand. The company believes achieving this approach will require greater discipline as it works to support and fund a clearer, more straightforward value proposition for customers.

Importantly, the company emphasized that these pricing investments are not a one-time reset but are fully funded through internal cost savings and efficiencies, such as improved supplier negotiations and the application of AI across the business. Overall, a clearer and more transparent pricing strategy should strengthen customer trust, encourage repeat shopping and improve long-term loyalty while reinforcing Kroger’s competitive position in the grocery market.

The Zacks Rundown for KR

The company's shares have lost 6.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 3.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, KR trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, lower than the industry’s average of 33.96. KR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies year-over-year growth of 7.4% and 6.4%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

United Natural Foods Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It presently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNFI’s 2026 sales indicates a decline of 2.1%, and the same for earnings indicates growth of 254.9% from the prior-year reported levels. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 30%, on average.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. MAMA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. MAMA currently carries a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAMA's current fiscal-year sales & earnings implies growth of 30% and 73.3%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.

Medifast, Inc. MED operates as a health and wellness company that provides habit-based and coach-guided lifestyle solutions to address obesity and support a healthy life in the United States. MED currently carries a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies a decline of 25.9% and 140.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MED delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 635%, on average.

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The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.