Can Separately Managed Accounts Satisfy the Trend Toward Personalization?

Consumers are increasingly seeking greater personalization. According to a McKinsey report, "The value of getting personalization right—or wrong—is multiplying," 71% of consumers stated that they expect personalized experiences. It stands to reason that this expectation would extend to their investment portfolios, which are arguably more consequential than everyday consumer purchases.

For financial advisors, this signals a shift towards accommodating clients who demand more than what mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can offer. Separately managed accounts (SMAs) are a viable solution to meet this demand for customization. SMAs allow investors to personalize their investment strategy to fit their unique objectives, risk appetite, and financial situations—something that generic investment vehicles cannot always match.

In addition, the expertise offered by investment managers in SMAs is invaluable. Their insights are critical for asset allocation, security selection, and risk management. As the trend towards customization grows, SMAs may well become a cornerstone of investment portfolios, offering the personal touch that today's investors increasingly expect.

Finsum: Separately Managed Accounts may emerge as the solution of choice to fulfill investors' growing preference for personalization.

smas

personalization

risk managment

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.