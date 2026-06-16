Can Seagate's Mozaic HAMR Platform Strengthen Its Competitive Edge?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX is strengthening its competitive position through the rapid adoption of its Mozaic Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) platform, which is becoming a key pillar of its long-term growth strategy. On the lastearnings call management highlighted that the company is entering a new phase of structural growth supported by durable storage demand, increasing adoption of Mozaic-based products and disciplined execution focused on expanding margins, cash flow and shareholder value.

As AI-enhanced applications accelerate data creation, increase retention requirements and expand the use of historical datasets for advanced reasoning, demand for cost- and energy-efficient mass-capacity storage continues to rise. While SSDs serve high-speed workloads, high-capacity hard drives remain essential for modern data center architectures because of their superior economics for large-scale storage.

Seagate’s technology roadmap is centered on advancing areal density rather than increasing unit volumes, providing a capital- and manufacturing-efficient path to scale while improving cost and power efficiency per terabyte. This strategy supports its objective of delivering mid-20% exabyte growth. The second-generation Mozaic 4+ platform exemplifies this approach by offering up to 44TB per drive, more than 30% higher capacity than first-generation Mozaic products while using the same number of disks and heads with minimal changes to the bill of materials. The platform also integrates internally designed laser and photonic circuitry, enabling high-volume precision manufacturing and further enhancing cost efficiency. Revenue shipments began in late March, and management expects Mozaic 4 to account for the majority of HAMR exabyte shipments by the end of calendar 2026.

Looking ahead, Seagate’s roadmap remains robust, with Mozaic 5 targeting capacities of up to 50TB and qualification shipments planned for late calendar 2027. The company has already shipped millions of HAMR drives and continues to align its innovation with customer priorities, where higher capacity remains the primary requirement. As production scales beyond cloud and hyperscale customers into enterprise and edge markets, the unified Mozaic platform is expected to simplify the product portfolio, improve manufacturing efficiency and strengthen Seagate’s long-term competitive advantage while supporting sustained profitable growth.

Taking a Look at STX’s Competitors

Western Digital Corporation WDC is gaining from the accelerating demand for AI- and cloud-driven mass storage, supported by its leadership in high-capacity HDD technology, rapid adoption of ePMR and UltraSMR drives, and a well-defined dual-path roadmap spanning ePMR and HAMR innovations. The company is strengthening its competitive position through higher areal density, scalable storage platforms, improved power efficiency and lower total cost of ownership, while expanding UltraSMR adoption across hyperscale and enterprise customers.

Backed by strong customer commitments through 2026 and multi-year agreements extending into 2028, Western Digital is also enhancing its technology portfolio with in-house HAMR laser capabilities and industry-first HDD performance innovations, positioning itself to deliver higher-capacity, energy-efficient and cost-effective storage solutions that meet the rapidly growing data requirements of AI workloads.

NetApp NTAP continues to benefit from demand for modern all-flash arrays that support enterprise modernization and AI workloads. In fiscal 2026, all-flash revenue reached $4.2 billion, up 11% year over year. Management highlighted that AI deployments drove broad strength across high-performance flash, capacity flash and block-optimized storage, as customers look to keep expensive GPU environments fed with data.

The company’s all-flash platform also layers in cyber resilience features such as ransomware protection and recovery capabilities, which can be a differentiator in competitive replacements. NetApp has been refreshing its portfolio for AI workflows, including AFX and the AI Data Engine, which management said is seeing early customer and partner momentum. With fiscal 2027 revenue guided at $7.325-$7.575 billion, the company expects enterprise AI activity to increase year over year.

STX Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past three months, STX’s shares have surged 142.4% compared with the Zacks Computer Integrated Systems industry’s growth of 104.7%.



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In terms of forward price/earnings, STX’s shares are trading at 39.86X, up from the industry’s 19.25X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STX’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised up 15.5% to $14.93 over the past 60 days.



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Currently, Seagate sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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