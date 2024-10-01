Can Sapiens' Expansion Into Insurance Market Push the Stock Higher?

Sapiens International SPNS is expanding its footprint in the insurance industry with the recent announcement.



It announced that South Africa’s Hollard Group Risk ("HGR"), a division of Hollard Life Insurance has successfully implemented Sapiens DataSuite to support the complex migration of its business operations, aligning with Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Pensions.



The integration also enhances operational efficiency, enabling HGR to manage data and reporting seamlessly during the transition from its legacy system.



The latest move highlights SPNS’ commitment to providing advanced software solutions that deliver maximum value and efficiency to its clients in the insurance sector.

Can SPNS’ Strong Portfolio Drive Growth?

Sapiens’ shares have gained 28.8% in the year to date period compared with the Zacks Computer—Software industry and broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s appreciation of 9.7% and 14.5%, respectively.



The outperformance can be attributed to increasing product capabilities within the insurance market and a strong partner base.



SPNS secured new platform deals, such as with a leading life, accident and health insurance company in North America, further solidifying its market presence.



In September, Sapiens announced that a leading tier-one life and health insurer in Canada selected its Insurance Platform for Life & Annuities to enhance operational performance and support digital growth in the market.



SPNS’ partnership with Microsoft MSFT expanded its clientele and is considered a major positive for the company.



In second-quarter 2024, Sapiens collaborated with Microsoft to enhance its offerings by leveraging AI capabilities. The collaboration strengthened Sapiens’s market position and attracted new clients.



Sapiens Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) portfolio has been a key catalyst in expanding its customer base and driving top-line growth. In second-quarter 2024, revenues increased 6.6% year over year to $136.8 million. Annualized recurring revenue rose 12.1% year over year to $168.6 million.



In the same quarter, the company launched its intelligent insurance platform, transitioning to a SaaS model that enhances service offerings through AI capabilities, digital engagement and data intelligence.

Sapiens’ 2024 Outlook Positive

For 2024, SPNS expects revenues between $550 million and $555 million, indicating 7.3% growth from that reported in 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $552.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.37%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.48 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days and indicating a 9.63% year-over-year increase.

Zacks Rank & Valuation

Sapien’s stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of C suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.



Sapiens currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it might be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Buy

Aspen Technology AZPN and Fortinet FTNT are a couple of better-ranked stocks in the same industry. These two companies currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aspen Technology’s shares have moved up 8.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AZPN is projected at 13.12%.



Fortinet shares have appreciated 32.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for FTNT is pegged at 16.25%.

