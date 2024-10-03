Can Sally Beauty Thrive Amid Strategic Shifts and Market Challenges?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH, a key player in the beauty retail industry, has been navigating a mix of opportunities and challenges in recent times. Known for its diverse product offerings and innovative approach, the company is focused on its strategic pillars to drive growth. Like many in the retail space, it faces headwinds stemming from weak consumer sentiment and higher costs, impacting profitability.



In an evolving market where customer preferences are constantly changing, SBH is relying on innovation, customer-centric growth strategies and operational optimization to maintain its competitive edge. But with inflationary pressures affecting discretionary spending, the company is at a crossroads.

Sally Beauty’s Focus on Strategic Growth Pillars

SBH aligned its growth efforts around three key initiatives — enhancing customer-centricity, expanding high-margin brands and driving innovation. The company’s commitment to launching new products and optimizing its operations has been central to its strategy. Recent innovations such as Color Wow’s Money Mist and the Neuro Hair Dryers from Paul Mitchell are resonating well with consumers. The company’s brand, Plant Theory, gained traction in the growing men’s grooming and mindful brands categories.



In addition to product innovation, Sally Beauty’s store optimization program has significantly improved productivity and profitability by creating a seamless omnichannel experience. This includes a new acquisition from Goldwell of New York, adding high-profile brands to its portfolio and further expanding the company’s offerings. As Sally Beauty continues to build on its growth strategy, initiatives like the Fuel for Growth plan are expected to deliver cumulative benefits of $120 million by 2026, improving margins and operational efficiency.



Customer-Centric Initiatives Drive SBH’s Growth

With regard to customer-centric efforts, Sally Beauty is focused on acquiring new customers via marketing programs, differentiated product offerings and strategic initiatives. Its customer-centric initiatives are gaining momentum, with 44% of Licensed Colorist OnDemand customers in the third-quarter fiscal 2024 being new, up from 40% in the preceding quarter. Strategic partnerships with Amazon, Walmart, DoorDash and Instacart are helping SBH expand its marketplace presence, driving incremental sales and increasing its consumer reach.



A significant part of Sally Beauty’s customer-centric focus is its loyalty program, which continues to gain traction. In the fiscal third quarter, 78% of U.S. and Canadian sales came from loyalty members, showing the company’s strong connection with its customer base. SBH is also testing new retail formats with the introduction of the Studio by Sally concept, offering a digital-first, DIY-centric shopping experience.

Expanding With the Happy Beauty Concept

The launch of Sally Beauty’s new retail concept, Happy Beauty Co., is another example of how the company is driving growth. Happy Beauty targets value-conscious consumers, offering quality beauty products priced under $10. This new concept store has been well-received in its initial pilot locations, with plans to expand to more stores in Dallas and Phoenix before the holiday season. The company’s strong track record of developing private labels and brands is solidifying its position in the value beauty space, which could prove to be a key growth driver in the long term.

Challenges Weighing on SBH’s Growth

Despite its strategic initiatives, Sally Beauty is facing significant challenges, particularly from weak consumer sentiment. With inflationary pressures and broader economic uncertainty, consumers are more cautious with their spending, prioritizing essential purchases over discretionary beauty products. This trend has hit the Sally Beauty Supply segment, where comparable transactions declined by 3% in the fiscal third quarter.



Rising operational costs are another major concern. In the fiscal third quarter, the company saw a year-over-year increase in SG&A expenses, driven by higher labor costs, depreciation, and advertising. Although the company is managing costs through its Fuel for Growth program, these higher expenses are squeezing margins, with adjusted EBITDA down 1.7% compared to last year. The quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 12.4%, reflecting a contraction of 40 basis points from the prior-year period’s tally. In addition, currency fluctuations are impacting the company's international sales, further complicating financial performance.

Final Words on SBH

In conclusion, Sally Beauty faces a challenging road ahead with rising costs and weak consumer sentiment impacting its growth. Nevertheless, its strategic focus on innovation, customer-centric initiatives and expanding value-driven concepts like Happy Beauty could provide long-term growth opportunities.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have appreciated 20.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 1.2%.

