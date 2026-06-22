Can Roblox Recover After Dropping by Over 36% This Year?

Key Points

Roblox delivered 39% year-over-year revenue growth while reaching 132 million daily active users.

The main contention about Roblox is how its new age-verification process affected user acquisition and engagement.

Guidance suggests the headwind can last through 2027 based on a meaningful projected deceleration in bookings growth.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox ›

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) hasn't had the best start this year. The stock is trading down by roughly 36% so far. Revenue growth remains attractive as the company continues to attract more users, but profitability remains an issue. That's the basic summary, but there is more to explore when assessing if Roblox is a rebound candidate or likely to see a deeper correction.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The impact of age checks looms over Roblox stock

Roblox remains unprofitable and relies on high revenue growth rates to keep investors interested. A 39% year-over-year revenue growth rate and 132 million daily active users look good until you dig a little deeper.

The main issue from an investing standpoint is Roblox's facial age checks. It's designed to make sure kids don't see or engage with content meant for mature audiences. The gaming experience for people who are 16 and older won't change, but younger customers will face more restrictions, including limited chat functionality.

The changes resulted in Roblox's daily active users dropping from 152 million in the third quarter of 2025 to 144 million in Q4 2025 to 132 million in Q1 2026. A sequential drop between Q4 and Q1 is normal, as children and young adults have more time at home during the holidays (in Q4). However, it was disappointing and unusual to see a sequential decline in daily active users from Q3 to Q4 2025. The total number of hours people spent on Roblox also declined sequentially during that period.

Guidance tells the real story

Roblox touted high year-over-year growth rates from the first quarter, but guidance was tucked near the end of that Q1 letter, and a bad update was all some investors needed to abandon ship.

Roblox said that it only expects full-year revenue growth to range from 20% to 25%. Even worse, bookings are only expected to grow by 8% to 12%. A low growth rate for bookings will translate into less revenue visibility and lower overall growth in the future. The company also expects the streak of sequential declines in daily active users to continue.

The 20% to 25% full-year revenue growth rate implies a steep deceleration in results from Q2 to Q4, since Q1's revenue growth rate came in at 39% year over year. Furthermore, bookings were up by 43% year over year in Q1, so a full-year growth rate of 8% to 12% suggests multiple lackluster quarters.

Roblox closed Q1 with $1.7 billion in bookings, and the company made $1.4 billion in sales. The backlog can cover only a little more than one quarter of revenue, providing limited visibility.

If bookings increase by only 8% to 12% year over year, it will be a lot harder for the company to deliver 20% year-over-year revenue growth in full-year 2027. That lack of clarity is concerning as Roblox faces structural red flags that can affect its fundamentals for multiple years. Investors may want to consider other stocks for higher returns.

Should you buy stock in Roblox right now?

Before you buy stock in Roblox, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roblox wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $417,305!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,293,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 22, 2026.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.