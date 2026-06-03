Can Record Backlog and RF Solutions Drive OSI Systems Higher?

OSI Systems OSIS is exiting a noisy transition period with stronger visibility than the headline revenue trend suggests. A record backlog, improving mix in Security, and a growing RF-engineered solutions platform are reshaping the setup for fiscal 2027.



At the same time, quarterly comparisons are being distorted by the wind-down of a large Mexico program and by timing dynamics tied to government procurement and project delivery. The key for investors is separating temporary headwinds from the underlying demand picture.

OSIS Benefits From Record Backlog Entering Fiscal 2027

OSI Systems ended fiscal Q3 2026 with a record backlog of about $1.9 billion, reinforcing revenue visibility as the company moves toward fiscal 2027. That backlog matters because it anchors near-term execution expectations across a portfolio that mixes large equipment programs with services, software, and multi-year integration work.



The backlog also provides a buffer while certain end markets see uneven timing. In fiscal Q3 2026, OSI Systems cited steady execution in its two largest divisions and strong bookings momentum, helping support confidence in the remaining fiscal 2026 outlook.



OSIS management reiterated fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $1.825 billion to $1.867 billion and adjusted earnings guidance of $10.30 to $10.55 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.83 billion indicating 6.8% growth from fiscal 2025. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at $10.40 per share, down 6 cents over the past 30 days, suggesting 11.1% growth fiscal 2025.

OSI Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

OSI Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OSI Systems, Inc. Quote

OSI Systems Works Through the Mexico Transition

The Mexico program continues to drive the toughest year-over-year comparisons. Mexico program revenue stepped down to $11 million in fiscal Q3 2026 from $69 million a year ago, creating a sharp headwind inside the Security segment’s reported growth rate.



Management expects that headwind to be reduced in fiscal Q4 2026 and to largely roll off as fiscal 2027 begins. For investors, the main watch item is the cadence of quarterly comparisons as Mexico fades from the base, because that shift can make reported growth appear to “snap back” even if underlying demand is simply steady.



Outside Mexico, Security is showing renewed momentum. Excluding Mexico contracts in both periods, Security revenue rose 25% year over year in fiscal Q3 2026. The quarter’s drivers were aviation products, services, and RF-engineered solutions, highlighting that demand is broadening beyond a single program and that growth is not solely dependent on large turnkey awards.

OSI Systems Services Mix Builds Margin Support

As the installed base expands, OSI Systems continues to convert deployments into recurring support revenue. Services revenue increased to $108 million in fiscal Q3 2026 from $103 million a year ago, and services were up year to date through March 2026 versus the prior-year period.



Management described services growth as potentially variable by quarter, even with support from installations and an expanding installed base. That variability is important because it can change the quarterly profit profile, but the strategic direction is clear: a larger recurring revenue layer can reduce reliance on large equipment cycles over time.

OSIS RF-Engineered Solutions Adds Multi-Year Optionality

RF-engineered solutions is emerging as a second growth vector inside Security. RF revenue was about $38 million in fiscal Q3 2026, and management said the run rate has increased materially since the acquisition.



The bigger catalyst is the homeland defense Undefinitized Contract Action with a not-to-exceed value of about $235 million for an over-the-horizon radar transmit subsystem, which entered backlog near the end of March. If execution tracks as expected, this type of multi-year work can add durability to Security’s growth profile, with potential service and integration attach over time.

OSI Systems Balances Investment and Cost Discipline

Operating signals in fiscal Q3 2026 showed disciplined spending alongside continued platform investment. Security adjusted operating margin improved to 18.3% from 18.1% a year ago, supported by higher-margin service revenue and lower operating expenses that helped offset Mexico mix effects.



Consolidated gross margin was 33%, slightly below the prior-year level due to product mix, even with the benefit of higher service contribution.



Selling, general & administrative declined to $71.5 million and represented 15.8% of sales, while research and development expense increased to $19.5 million as OSIS invested in Security and other initiatives.

Headwinds That Can Distort OSIS’ Quarterly Results

Several factors can skew quarterly results even when longer-cycle demand remains intact. Backlog conversion can vary with project delivery timing, and government procurement patterns can shift order activity from quarter to quarter.



OSIS management also cited impacts tied to a Department of Homeland Security shutdown that delayed U.S. order activity in fiscal Q3 2026. In addition, Middle East-related program delays tied to logistics constraints and travel restrictions can affect the timing of order intake and project completion. Healthcare remains sensitive to order timing as well, which can pressure consolidated profitability when volumes dip.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

OSI Systems currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



CTS CTS, Littelfuse LFUS and nVent Electric NVT are better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. CTS, Littelfuse and nVent Electric sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate is currently pegged for CTS, Littelfuse and nVent Electric at 16%, 12% and 23.2%, respectively.

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