Can the Rally in Amazon's Stock Continue with New Powerful AI Chip?

Amazon’s AMZN stock has rallied significantly since breaking above its previous 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) in September, which were in the $170 a share range.

Hitting a new 52-week high of $220 a share on Wednesday, investors and technical traders may be amused by today’s announcement of Amazon's new powerful AI Chip. That said, let’s see if there are higher highs in store for Amazon with AMZN up more than +40% year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amazon’s AI Expansion

Planning to challenge Nvidia’s NVDA dominance in the artificial intelligence market, Amazon announced the second version of its Trainium AI chip. The upgraded super chip was revealed at Amazon’s annual re:Invent conference which is centered around Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the cloud-computing community.

Trainium2 is designed to handle complex AI workloads, including training and inference with AWS also announcing the UltraCluster, which combines multiple Trainium2 chips to create a powerful supercomputer.

Referred to as Project Rainier, the supercomputer includes a foundational AI model (Nova) that provides power and efficiency for AI applications. The Nova AI model is capable of handling a wide range of tasks across 200 languages and is expected to challenge popular large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI’s Chat GPT and Meta Platforms META Llama 3.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Optimism

Further boosting recent sentiment in Amazon’s stock is that the e-commerce behemoth said it achieved record sales and items sold coming off of the Thanksgiving holiday for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event.

Based on Zacks estimates, Amazon’s total sales are currently projected to increase 11% in fiscal 2024 to $637.22 billion versus $574.79 billion last year. Plus, Amazon’s top line is expected to expand another 11% in FY25 to $706.34 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Positive EPS Revisions

Expecting stellar EPS growth as well, Amazon’s annual earnings are slated to soar 79% this year to $5.19 per share versus $2.90 a share in 2023. Even better, FY25 EPS is projected to increase another 20% to $6.21.

Notably, FY24 and FY25 EPS estimates have risen 9% and 6% over the last two months respectively, and are up in the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Monitoring Amazon’s Valuation

Despite an extensive rally of late, Amazon trades at 41.1X forward earnings which isn’t an overly stretched premium to the benchmark S&P 500 and is below its five-year high of 161.3X and the median of 68.4X during this period.

In regards to its aforementioned big tech peers, Amazon trades beneath Nvidia’s 47.8X forward earnings multiple but above Meta’s 27.1X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

With the holiday shopping season serving as a strong catalyst for Amazon’s stock, the tech giant’s AI initiatives could certainly lead to higher highs. Correlating with a positive trend of earnings estimate revisions, Amazon’s stock sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.