Can Quanta Double EPS by 2030 Without Losing Margin Discipline?

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR has built a reputation for delivering consistent growth while maintaining strong execution across complex infrastructure projects. With demand accelerating across grid modernization, power generation and AI-driven data centers, investors are increasingly asking whether the company can realistically double earnings per share by 2030 without sacrificing profitability.



The foundation for such growth already appears to be in place. Quanta reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $7.87 billion, up 26.3% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 50.6% to $1.78. Management also raised its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting revenues of $34.7-$35.2 billion (compared with the prior expectations of $33.25-$33.75 billion) and adjusted EPS of $13.55-$14.25 (compared with the earlier projection of $12.65-$13.35), reflecting confidence in both market demand and operational execution.



A key driver is the company’s expanding exposure to large-load infrastructure projects. The rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence is fueling unprecedented investments in data centers, transmission systems, substations and power generation assets. PWR’s integrated service model allows it to capture opportunities across the entire infrastructure value chain, creating multiple avenues for growth. Meanwhile, strategic investments in transformer manufacturing, off-site fabrication and supply-chain capabilities could further enhance margins and execution efficiency.



Importantly, management is not pursuing growth at any cost. The company continues to emphasize margin discipline, targeting high-value projects where execution certainty, labor availability and supply-chain capabilities create competitive advantages. Quanta expects full-year 2026 operating margins in its Electric Infrastructure Solutions segment to remain above 10%, demonstrating its commitment to profitable growth.



Although inflation, labor shortages and project timing risks remain concerns, Quanta’s scale, disciplined bidding approach and favorable infrastructure tailwinds suggest that sustained double-digit earnings growth is achievable. If management successfully balances expansion with profitability, doubling EPS by 2030 may be an ambitious but increasingly realistic goal.

Quanta vs. AECOM vs. Sterling: Who Can Keep Margins Climbing?

Quanta remains one of the strongest beneficiaries of the AI-driven data-center infrastructure boom. Its record backlog and strong margin profile reflect rising demand from hyperscalers and utilities seeking to expand power capacity for next-generation data centers.



Meanwhile, Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL is rapidly emerging as a key player in the market through its E-Infrastructure segment, which serves hyperscale data centers, semiconductor facilities and advanced manufacturing projects. Strong project awards and favorable project mix have supported impressive margin expansion, while growing AI-related construction demand provides a sizable runway for future growth. On the other hand, AECOM ACM is capitalizing on data-center opportunities from the design, engineering and program-management side. Its asset-light model and expanding pipeline of mission-critical projects are driving margin improvement and positioning the company to benefit from long-term digital infrastructure investments.



Across the sector, accelerating AI adoption, rising electricity demand and large-scale data-center development are creating multiyear opportunities. These trends are supporting backlog growth, stronger margins and expanding addressable markets for Quanta, Sterling and AECOM despite ongoing labor, permitting and supply-chain challenges.

PWR Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

PWR stock has climbed 22.2% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PWR stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 45.47, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of PWR

PWR’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended downward in the past 30 days to $13.94 per share and $16.38 per share, respectively. However, the revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 29.7% and 17.5%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quanta currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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