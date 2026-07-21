Can Qnity Electronics' Interconnect Solutions Sustain Momentum?

Qnity Electronics’ Q Interconnect Solutions (“ICS”) segment focuses on materials used in advanced semiconductor packaging, printed circuit boards, thermal management and electronic interconnects. Its portfolio is designed to address signal integrity, power delivery and heat dissipation challenges in AI, high-performance computing, automotive, telecommunications and consumer electronics.

The Interconnect Solutions segment continues to be the primary mix lever, with first-quarter 2026 net sales of $593 million and 22% organic growth driven by advanced packaging and interconnects and thermal management. Management said sales in these core areas grew more than 50% year over year, reflecting share and content gains as AI-linked systems add layers, power and heat complexity. ICS adjusted operating EBITDA margin expanded to 28.5% in the first quarter.

The growth was supported by operating leverage on higher volumes and favorable mix, and management expects high-single-digit sequential net sales growth in the second quarter with margins in the mid to high 20s. If this cadence persists through 2026, ICS should continue to lift company mix quality and support incremental margin gains as transformation benefits accrue and capex normalizes post-2026. Qnity’s portfolio remains leveraged to the industry’s shift from 2D shrink to 3D stacking.

This shift toward 3D stacking increases material intensity and elevates advanced packaging, signal integrity and thermal constraints. Product alignment with future nodes and packaging roadmaps remains a durable advantage for Qnity. Collaboration with NVIDIA focused on materials R&D for next-generation AI, high-performance computing and advanced packaging, and noted inclusion in Apple’s American Manufacturing Program are added tailwinds.

How Competitors Fare Against Qnity Stock

Qnity is strengthening its competitive position against semiconductor materials leader Entegris ENTG while also benefiting from many of the same AI-driven advanced packaging trends that support Amkor Technology AMKR.

Entegris is a leading player in semiconductor materials, CMP, filtration and specialty chemicals. While Amkor Technology remains a competitor for Qnity Electronics in the leading advanced packaging space, both benefit from AI packaging demand growth.

To sustain competitive threats from larger players like Entegris and Amkor Technology, Qnity is building capacity in manufacturing and operational capabilities. During the quarter, the company opened a 385,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Delaware and announced a new advanced production site in Taiwan scheduled to become operational in early 2027.

Q’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Qnity stock has gained 64.8% in the year-to-date (YTD) period, outperforming the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry’s growth of 27.4%.

Qnity YTD Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite this outperformance, Q stock trades at a discounted price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 4.96X compared with the industry’s P/S multiple of 12.81X.

Qnity Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Q’s 2026 earnings indicates 24% year-over-year growth. The estimate has been revised upward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Qnity currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.