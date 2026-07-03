Can OXY's Robust Proved Reserves Strengthen Its Long-Term Returns?

Occidental Petroleum OXY offers an attractive long-term investment opportunity, supported by its large proved reserves base, which enhances production visibility, extends asset life and supports stable cash flow generation across commodity price cycles.



Following the CrownRock acquisition, Occidental ended 2025 with nearly 4.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (“BOE”) in proved reserves, demonstrating the depth and quality of its resource portfolio. The company also achieved an organic reserves replacement ratio of 107% in 2025 and a three-year average of 116%, reflecting its ability to replenish produced volumes through disciplined development rather than relying heavily on acquisitions.



Occidental's diversified portfolio spans the Permian Basin, DJ Basin, Gulf of America, Oman, the UAE, Algeria and other regions, combining high-quality U.S. shale assets with long-lived international operations. This geographic diversity reduces operational risk, supports efficient capital allocation and enables the company to prioritize the highest-return development opportunities under different commodity price environments.



The company also maintains a disciplined exploration strategy, with relatively stable exploration spending over the past three years. This consistent investment in domestic and international locations supports reserve additions, lowers reserve replacement risk and preserves financial flexibility while extending its long-term production growth potential.

Overall, Occidental's extensive proved reserves, strong reserve replacement performance, diversified asset base and disciplined exploration strategy position it for sustainable earnings growth, resilient free cash flow generation and long-term shareholder value creation.

Strong Proved Reserves Drive Oil and Gas Companies

Strong proved reserves are a key indicator of an oil and gas company's growth potential. A high-quality reserve base supports production stability, extends asset life, improves cash flow visibility and reduces reserve replacement risk, enabling companies to generate sustainable earnings and deliver greater long-term shareholder value.



ConocoPhillips COP ended 2025 with a strong proved reserve base, supported by its diversified portfolio across the Permian, Alaska, LNG and international assets. Its deep inventory provides long-term production visibility and capital flexibility. Chevron CVX also benefits from a substantial proved reserve base spanning the Permian Basin, Gulf of America, Kazakhstan and Australia. Its extensive reserves support stable production, resilient cash flows and disciplined long-term growth.

Occidental’s Return on Invested Capital

Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”) measures how efficiently a company uses its debt and equity capital to generate profits. It reflects management’s ability to create value from invested funds. Generally, a higher ROIC indicates more effective capital allocation and stronger value creation, while a lower ROIC may signal less efficient use of capital.

Occidental’s ROIC is higher than the industry average in the trailing 12 months. ROIC of OXY was 4.03% compared with the industry average of 3.88%.



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Occidental’s Earnings Estimates Are Moving Up

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Occidental’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates an increase of 31.65% and 25.74%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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OXY’s Price Performance

Occidental’s shares have gained 18.6% in the past six months compared with its industry’s rally of 8.9%.

Price Performance (Six Months)



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OXY’s Zacks Rank

Occidental currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.