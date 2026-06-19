Can Observability Consolidation Create a Larger Opportunity for DDOG?

Datadog’s DDOG observability consolidation strategy is creating a larger growth opportunity as enterprises work to simplify increasingly complex environments spanning cloud infrastructure, applications, security tools, data platforms and AI workloads. Running multiple monitoring products often creates operational silos that complicate troubleshooting and performance optimization. Datadog's unified platform addresses this by letting customers monitor diverse workloads through a single observability layer, strengthening its strategic importance within enterprise IT.



The company’s expanding product portfolio reinforces this consolidation trend. What began as an infrastructure monitoring platform now spans application performance monitoring, log management, cloud cost management, GPU monitoring, LLM observability, data observability and AI operations. As customers adopt additional modules, Datadog becomes more embedded in daily operations, increasing switching costs and expanding wallet-share, while its reach across the software lifecycle strengthens its competitive positioning.



Customer adoption metrics support this trajectory. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, 56% of customers used four or more products, up from 51% a year earlier, while those using six or more products rose to 35%, and those using eight or more products increased to 20%. Total annual recurring revenues surpassed $4 billion, highlighting the traction of Datadog's multi-product expansion model.



The emergence of AI workloads could further expand this opportunity as GPU monitoring and AI observability capabilities position Datadog as a critical platform for AI infrastructure oversight. DDOG raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $4.30 to $4.34 billion, indicating 25% to 27% year over year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.31 billion, implying 25.71% year over year growth. With enterprises continuing to consolidate fragmented monitoring stacks and AI workloads adding new demand, Datadog appears well-positioned to capture a larger and more durable share of enterprise observability spending.

DDOG Faces Stiff Competition

Datadog faces competition from Cisco Systems CSCO and Dynatrace DT, both of which are expanding their observability capabilities to capture a larger share of enterprise monitoring budgets.



Cisco Systems continues to integrate observability across its networking, security and application performance offerings, while Dynatrace is strengthening its unified observability platform with AI-driven automation and analytics.



As enterprises increasingly consolidate fragmented monitoring environments, Cisco, Dynatrace and Datadog are competing to become strategic platform providers. However, Datadog's broad product portfolio and rising multi-product adoption position it well against Cisco Systems and Dynatrace in this consolidation-driven market.

DDOG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Datadog have appreciated 64% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 17.1%.

DDOG Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Datadog is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales multiple of 16.88 compared with the broader sector’s multiple of 6.6, suggesting a stretched valuation. DDOG carries a Value Score of F.

DDOG’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDOG’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.39 per share, indicating a 16.59% increase from 2025’s reported figure.

Datadog, Inc. Price and Consensus

Datadog, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Datadog, Inc. Quote

Datadog currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.