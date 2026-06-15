Can NIKE's DTC Transformation Offset Wholesale Channel Weakness?

NIKE Inc.’s NKE direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy remains a key pillar of its long-term growth plans, but recent results suggest that a stronger wholesale business is becoming increasingly important in offsetting channel-specific weakness. During third-quarter fiscal 2026, NIKE Direct revenues declined 7%, with digital sales down 9%, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce promotional activity, clean up inventory and improve the quality of sales. At the same time, wholesale revenues increased 1%, highlighting the benefits of NIKE’s renewed focus on a more balanced marketplace approach. Management emphasized that the company is moving away from a “NIKE Direct-first” model toward an integrated strategy that serves consumers across both owned and partner channels.



The wholesale channel is showing encouraging signs of recovery, particularly in North America, where wholesale sales surged 11% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. NIKE has strengthened relationships with key retail partners such as Foot Locker, JD Sports, DICK’S Sporting Goods and Academy Sports, while regaining shelf space and improving in-store product presentation. Management noted that order books are growing and wholesale momentum is accelerating, supported by strong demand in performance categories such as running, football and basketball. These gains are helping offset softer trends in DTC, especially as NIKE continues to prioritize brand health over short-term sales through lower discounting and tighter inventory management.



While DTC remains critical for consumer engagement, data insights and profitability, wholesale appears better positioned to drive near-term revenue stabilization. Management highlighted improving digital quality in North America, with stronger full-price selling and narrowing performance gaps between wholesale and DTC channels. Importantly, NIKE expects to return to more balanced growth across both channels as its turnaround initiatives progress.

NIKE Faces Stiff Competition From adidas and lululemon

adidas AG ADDYY and lululemon athletica inc. LULU are NKE’s key competitors in the global market.



adidas continues to gain momentum through strong brand heat, product innovation and market-share gains across key regions. The company has benefited from robust demand for lifestyle franchises such as Samba, Gazelle and Campus, while expanding its performance portfolio in running and football. With improving wholesale relationships and disciplined inventory management, adidas remains well-positioned to drive sustainable revenue growth and margin expansion.



lululemon remains a leader in the premium athletic apparel space, supported by a loyal customer base, product innovation and strong direct-to-consumer capabilities. The company continues to diversify beyond women’s apparel through growth in men’s wear, footwear and international markets. Although macroeconomic pressures and softer consumer spending pose near-term challenges, lululemon’s brand strength and expansion initiatives should support long-term growth.

NKE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 18% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 11.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9X compared with the industry’s average of 21.33X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 31%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 24.3%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been stable in the past 30 days.





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NIKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adidas AG (ADDYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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