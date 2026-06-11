Can the Launch of AP4M Strengthen MA's Position in AI-Powered Commerce?

Mastercard Incorporated MA is expanding its push into AI-powered commerce with the launch of Agent Pay for Machines (AP4M), a payment service designed to support transactions executed by AI agents and machines. More than 30 industry participants are supporting the adoption of the platform. Designed for the emerging machine-to-machine economy, the service enables AI agents to securely execute automated transactions and interact with other services on behalf of businesses.

AP4M builds on Mastercard's Agent Pay program launched in 2025. The platform credentials AI agents through a new Verifiable Intent framework, enforces spending controls and authorization rules, and supports settlement through cards, bank accounts and stablecoins. To enhance transparency, human-granted permissions for AI agents will initially be recorded on the Polygon blockchain.

Mastercard envisions a future where AI agents buy and sell services on behalf of businesses, transacting continuously at machine speed. These agents could execute chains of transactions, including microtransactions worth fractions of a cent. AI agents are evolving beyond decision-support tools and can increasingly coordinate services and complete transactions automatically. As payments become more embedded and automated, infrastructure capable of handling large volumes of low-value transactions will become increasingly important.

The launch underscores Mastercard's efforts to prepare its network for growing automated payment activity. By enabling transactions across multiple payment rails, the company is positioning itself to capitalize on the increasing adoption of AI-powered commerce and machine-driven transactions. As AI-driven transactions increase, the platform could help Mastercard expand the reach of its network into new payment flows.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of MA’s competitors in the payments space like Visa Inc. V and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL are also advancing their AI-commerce capabilities.

Visa recently expanded its Visa Intelligent Commerce initiative, enabling AI agents to securely shop and complete purchases on behalf of consumers using tokenized credentials, spending controls and authentication tools. Visa has also partnered with OpenAI to integrate Visa's payment capabilities into ChatGPT-powered shopping experiences.

PayPal launched Agentic Commerce Services, a suite of agent-enabled payment, catalog and order-management tools that enables AI agents to discover products, facilitate checkout and complete purchases across merchant networks. The offering is designed to help merchants participate in AI-driven shopping experiences while leveraging PayPal's payment infrastructure.

Mastercard’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, MA’s shares have lost 17% compared with the industry’s decline of 26.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, MA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, above the industry average of 15.91. MA carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2026 earnings implies 15.2% growth from the year-ago period’s level.



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Mastercard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.