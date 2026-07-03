Can Kimberly-Clark's Productivity Offset Rising Input Costs?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB faces near-term challenges related to increased input costs. At its first-quarter fiscal 2026earnings call the company indicated that if oil prices average around $100 per barrel in the second half of fiscal 2026, the company could face incremental gross input costs of approximately $150-$170 million. However, this potential impact has not been incorporated into its outlook due to ongoing uncertainty and multiple evolving factors.

KMB is focused on managing rising input costs through strengthened cost management capabilities, pricing discipline and continued industry-leading productivity. The company has also enhanced its Revenue Growth Management discipline, reinforcing its ability to manage pricing effectively. It remains committed to a disciplined approach centered on maintaining pricing net of commodity input cost neutrality over time, while leveraging all available tools to uphold this pricing and cost management framework.

Kimberly-Clark continues to execute a strong pipeline of productivity initiatives, consistently delivering 6% gross productivity for two consecutive years. It has already achieved 6% gross productivity in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, and remains on track to deliver the same level for the full year.

Management highlighted a robust pipeline of efficiency initiatives while continuing to make significant investments in its North America supply chain. The previously announced $2 billion supply chain investment is progressing as planned, supporting its long-term operational priorities.

Additionally, the company noted that approximately 80% of its overall cost basket is covered through contractual arrangements, programmatic hedging and other cost management measures, providing greater visibility into input costs while supporting a disciplined approach to managing cost exposure. Overall, Kimberly-Clark believes its disciplined execution, productivity initiatives and integrated margin management framework support its ability to recover input cost inflation over time while remaining aligned with its long-term margin expansion plans.

The Zacks Rundown for KMB

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 17% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 4.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, KMB trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, lower than the industry’s average of 17.96.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB’s current fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 0.7%, while the consensus mark for next fiscal year earnings implies year-over-year growth of 0.5%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

ARKO Corp. ARKO operates a chain of convenience stores in the United States. ARKO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARKO's current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of 2.8%, while the same for current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 93.3% from the year-ago reported figures. ARKO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD develops, manufactures and markets household, personal care and specialty products. At present, CHD carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHD’s current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of nearly 1%, and the same for current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 6.2% from the year-ago reported figures. CHD reported a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.5%.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. OLLI is a retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory in the United States. It holds a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie Bargain’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates 12.7% and 17.1% growth from the last year, respectively. OLLI reported a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.9%.

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Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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