Can IONQ's Security and Space Launches Accelerate Quantum Advantage Push?

IonQ IONQ is strengthening its commercial portfolio beyond quantum computing by expanding into quantum cybersecurity and space-based geospatial intelligence. In line with this, the company introduced Clavis XG Multiplex, marking a new addition to its Clavis XG Quantum Key Distribution (“QKD”) portfolio designed to make quantum security deployable across metropolitan fiber networks.

Clavis XG Multiplex enables high-performance, physics-based key distribution on a customer’s existing network infrastructure without requiring operators to redesign, isolate or dedicate optical networks for quantum security. The result provides a cost-effective way to reduce long-term cryptographic risk across network segments as broader post-quantum cryptography (PQC) migration progresses across the enterprise.

IonQ also commercially launched Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) capabilities through its space missions line. The offering enables millimeter-precision ground deformation monitoring with fully automated tasking and data delivery. It enables customers to detect and track physical changes on the Earth's surface with a frequency and scale never previously offered by a commercial SAR provider.

Peer Update

Rigetti RGTI recently announced the general availability of its 108-qubit quantum system, Cepheus-1-108Q, marking a significant step forward in its scaling roadmap. The system represents the company’s largest modular architecture to date, built using its proprietary chiplet-based design. Rigetti is demonstrating progress in scaling quantum hardware while maintaining performance benchmarks such as 99.1% median two-qubit gate fidelity and 99.9% single-qubit fidelity.

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT is steadily expanding its footprint in applied quantum technologies. The company secured a contract from the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop thin-film lithium niobate photonic integrated circuits, highlighting its growing capabilities in advanced photonics. Additionally, QUBT won a subcontract linked to NASA Langley Research Center to develop quantum-based techniques for removing solar noise from space-based LiDAR data, reinforcing its role in next-generation aerospace innovation.

IONQ’s Price Performance

Over the past year, IONQ’s shares have gained 8.6% compared with the industry’s 221.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expensive Valuation

IonQ currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 54.58X compared with the industry median of 4.45X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IONQ Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2026 has moved south to $1.07.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IonQ currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.