Can Higher Occupancy Offset Lower Admissions in CYH's Q2 Earnings?

Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 22, 2026, after the closing bell. The bottom-line estimate is currently pegged at a loss of 18 cents per share on revenues of $2.9 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate has remained unchanged over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year decline of 260%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies a year-over-year decrease of 7.5%.



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For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Community Health's revenues is pegged at $11.56 billion, implying a 7.4% year-over-year decline. The bottom-line estimate projects a loss of 58 cents per share for 2026, calling for a 148.7% year-over-year deterioration.

Community Health beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 57.6%. This performance is illustrated in the figure below.

Community Health Systems, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Community Health Systems, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Community Health Systems, Inc. Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for Community Health

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

CYH has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping Community Health’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Number of hospitals is pegged at 59 compared with 70 in the year-ago period, indicating a 15.7% decline. Similarly, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Licensed beds indicates a 15.3% decrease from the year-ago period’s level.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Patient days indicates 0.2% growth from the year-ago period’s reported numbers. However, the consensus estimate for Adjusted admissions implies a 10.7% decrease from the year-ago period’s figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same-store occupancy rate is pinned at 64.7% compared with 50.8% in the year-ago period, representing a 27.4% increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Average length of stay (days) is pinned at4.5 compared with 4.2 in the year-ago period, suggesting a 7.1% increase.

Higher occupancy likely provided some support, but lower admissions and a reduced hospital portfolio may have weighed on margins, making earnings beat less certain.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for CYH, here are some companies from the broader Medical space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN has an Earnings ESP of +13.30% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ProMIS' loss in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.45 per share, suggesting an 80% year-over-year improvement. PMN has witnessed one upward revision against no downward movement over the past 60 days.

CVS Health Corporation CVS has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVS Health’s bottom line suggests 3.3% year-over-year growth. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 16.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVS' revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $100.18 billion, indicating a 1.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cardinal Health's bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter indicates 16.4% year-over-year growth. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.3%. The consensus mark for CAH’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pinned at $65.61 billion, calling for a 9.1% increase from the year-ago period’s level.

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Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Promis Neurosciences (PMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.