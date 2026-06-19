Can GEV's Sustainability Create Long-Term Competitive Advantages?

GE Vernova Inc.’s GEV sustainability strategy is becoming an increasingly important part of its long-term investment story. Recently, GEV released its 2025 Sustainability Report highlighting progress across its mission to "electrify the world to thrive and decarbonize."



One of the most significant achievements was the addition of 26 gigawatts (GW) of new generating capacity during 2025. Nearly 47% of this capacity was deployed in developing and emerging economies, helping improve electricity access while supporting economic growth. The company also energized 68 GW of new power transformers, reinforcing its role in expanding and modernizing electric grids around the world.



GEV reported that the carbon intensity of new generating capacity brought online during 2025 was nearly 31% below the global average carbon intensity of the existing power grid. In addition, technologies deployed by the company helped avoid an estimated 22 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions compared with conventional alternatives.



The company reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 27% year over year in 2025 and by 64% from 2019 levels. At the same time, its circular economy initiatives expanded, with 53% of its major products now covered under its 4R framework of Rethink, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.



Its diverse portfolio of power generation, grid and emerging energy technologies enables the company to address growing needs for reliable, affordable and lower-emission energy solutions, while its sustainability initiatives may support long-term growth and strengthen its competitive advantages.

Companies Benefiting From Energy Transition & Sustainability Investments

Several companies are also positioned to benefit from growing investments in cleaner energy technologies and grid modernization, as discussed below:



Eaton Corporation plc ETN continues to benefit from growing demand for electrical equipment, grid modernization projects and data center infrastructure.



Schneider Electric SBGSY provides energy-efficient, electrification and sustainability solutions that help customers reduce emissions and optimize power consumption.

GEV Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 72.92% and that for 2027 EPS implies a decline of 20.31% year over year.



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GEV Stock Trading at a Premium

GEV is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 40.05X compared with the industry average of 21.96X.



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GEV Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 29.3% compared with the industry’s 0.3% growth.



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GEV’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Schneider Electric SE (SBGSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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