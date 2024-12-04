News & Insights

Can-Fite announces 8 year survival for patient in Phase 2 Liver Cancer study

December 04, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) announced that a patient currently treated with Namodenoson in a compassionate use program in Can-Fite’s Phase II Liver Cancer Study has an overall survival time of 8 years with a complete response. The patient, who suffered from advanced liver cancer was enrolled in the former Can-Fite Phase II study, continue to be treated with Namodenoson, and has now an overall survival of 8 years, with disappearance of ascites, normal liver function, good quality of life and is defined as a long term complete response.

