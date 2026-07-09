Can ES' Portfolio Transformation Create Long-Term Shareholder Value?

Eversource Energy ES is benefiting from its transition to a pure-play regulated electric and natural gas utility. This portfolio simplification reduces business risk, strengthens cash flow and supports consistent earnings growth through constructive regulatory outcomes and disciplined infrastructure investments.



On June 30, 2026, Eversource completed the sale of its Aquarion Water Company, receiving nearly $1.7 billion in net proceeds to reduce debt. The transaction improves the balance sheet and sharpens the company's focus on its core regulated electric and natural gas businesses, supporting long-term earnings growth.



The company plans to invest $5.07 billion in 2026 and $26.5 billion through 2030, with an additional $1 billion of potential investment opportunities. These investments are expected to improve grid reliability, modernize energy infrastructure and enhance service reliability, supporting long-term regulated earnings growth.



The company's regulated business model allows it to recover eligible infrastructure investments through rate hikes, providing steady cash flows and greater earnings visibility. Despite the sale of Aquarion Water Company, Eversource expects its long-term EPS growth of 5-7% through 2030, reflecting confidence in its regulated utility strategy.



Overall, Eversource's constructive regulatory environment, expanding regulated investment plan, stronger balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation provide a solid foundation for sustainable earnings growth and long-term shareholder value.

Streamlined Utility Portfolio Supports Earnings Growth

Utility companies are streamlining their portfolios by divesting non-core businesses and focusing on regulated operations, improving earnings visibility. This strategy enhances financial flexibility, supports efficient capital deployment and drives sustainable cash flow generation.



NextEra Energy NEE is further strengthening its regulated utility focus through its planned acquisition of Dominion Energy, creating a business with more than 80% regulated operations and a streamlined growth platform.



Spire Inc. SR is benefiting from strategic portfolio optimization, supported by the acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas Tennessee and the divestiture of its non-core businesses, Spire Marketing and Spire Storage.

ES’ Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS indicates a year-over-year decrease of 1.68%, while the estimate for 2027 EPS suggests a 6.32% increase.



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ES’ Returns on Equity (ROE)

Eversource's trailing-12-month ROE is 11.59%, higher than the industry average of 11.21%.



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ES’ Stock Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have risen 6.7% compared with the industry’s 3.4% growth.



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ES’ Zacks Rank

ES currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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Eversource Energy (ES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.