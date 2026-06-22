Can Energy Transfer Leverage Its Pipeline Network for Lasting Growth?

Energy Transfer LP ET is well-positioned to capitalize on growing energy demand through its extensive and diversified midstream infrastructure network, which includes nearly 140,000 miles of pipelines across North America. Its integrated asset base spans natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products, creating a significant competitive advantage. The breadth and connectivity of this network enable Energy Transfer to capture production volumes from major basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford and Marcellus, while efficiently transporting them to key consumption markets and export facilities.



Energy Transfer will benefit from the sustained growth in U.S. energy exports. Its strategically located Gulf Coast infrastructure, including LNG and NGL export terminals, provides direct access to expanding global markets. These assets enhance the firm’s ability to capture international pricing opportunities, support volume growth and improve margins. Currently, Energy Transfer exports energy products to more than 80 countries and territories worldwide, underscoring the global reach of its network.



Energy Transfer’s diversified asset footprint across multiple geographies and energy products helps generate stable cash flows while reducing reliance on any single commodity or region. Its predominantly fee-based business model, supported by long-term contracts, provides resilience against short-term commodity price volatility. Moreover, the firm’s extensive infrastructure network offers customers exceptional flexibility, connectivity and reliability, reinforcing Energy Transfer’s position as a preferred midstream partner for producers, refiners and marketers.



Energy Transfer is well placed to benefit from rising power demand driven by AI and cloud computing. The firm has secured long-term contracts to supply natural gas for large-scale data center power generation. As grid constraints intensify and coal plants retire, Energy Transfer’s expanding pipeline network is helping deliver reliable natural gas to power facilities across the United States, supporting long-term growth.



Backed by strong operational efficiency and disciplined cost management, Energy Transfer is effectively maximizing the value of its extensive infrastructure network. The firm is well-positioned for long-term growth as rising hydrocarbon production continues to drive demand for pipeline transportation and midstream services.

How Midstream Operators Are Benefiting From Rising Demand

Midstream operators are benefiting from rising energy demand, which drives higher volumes through their pipeline, storage and export infrastructure. Long-term contracts and fee-based models ensure stable cash flows, while expanding LNG and NGL exports further enhance profitability and growth opportunities across the sector.



Midstream operators like Kinder Morgan KMI and Plains All American Pipeline PAA are well-positioned to benefit from rising energy demand through their extensive infrastructure. KMI operates pipelines across 78,000 miles to transport natural gas, crude oil, condensate, refined petroleum products, CO2 and other products. PAA is well-positioned to benefit from growing global energy demand and increasing production volumes, supporting long-term growth in its midstream infrastructure business and driving sustainable cash flow generation.

ET’s Price Performance

Units of Energy Transfer have rallied 14.6% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry’s growth of 15%.



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ET’s Earnings Estimates Moving Up

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Transfer’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per unit indicates year-over-year growth of 18.18% and 6.91%, respectively.



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ET’s Units Are Trading at a Discount

ET’s current trailing 12-month Enterprise Value/Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA) is 9.91X compared with the industry average of 11.58X. This indicates that the firm is presently undervalued compared with its industry.





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ET’s Zacks Rank

Energy Transfer currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.