Can DoorDash's Expansion Into Digital Commerce Push the Stock Higher?

DoorDash DASH is expanding its footprint in the digital commerce space with the recent launch of products designed to help merchants grow and manage their businesses across their channels, both in-store and online.



The new DoorDash Commerce Platform offers merchants tools such as branded mobile apps, AI-powered phone ordering systems and tableside order and pay solutions. The platform will empower them to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations.



With features like Drive On-Demand delivery and an enhanced Business Manager App, DoorDash is committed to supporting merchants in scaling their operations and improving the overall customer experience.

Can DASH’s Strong Portfolio and Partners Boost Growth?

DoorDash’s shares have returned 45.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 23.1%. The uptick can be attributed to DASH’s commitment to diversify its offerings and strengthen its presence in the retail sector.

DASH’s success is driven by its growing clientele, bolstered by partnerships with Warner Bros. Discovery’s WBD streaming service Max, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s JPM U.S. consumer and commercial banking division Chase and Academy Sports and Outdoors ASO.



In June, DoorDash and Academy Sports + Outdoors announced an exclusive partnership to offer same-day delivery from Academy’s 285 stores via the DoorDash app, enhancing convenience for shoppers during the Back-to-School season.



In August, DoorDash announced a partnership with Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, offering Max With Ads included with a DashPass Annual Plan membership at no additional cost.



The company also expanded its partnership with JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s U.S. consumer and commercial banking division Chase, offering extended DashPass benefits, including up to $10 off monthly promos for Sapphire cardmembers and new benefits for Freedom and Slate cardholders.



These partnerships are expected to bolster DoorDash’s total orders, which increased 19% year over year to $635 million in second-quarter 2024. Marketplace GOV experienced a 20% increase year over year, totaling $19.7 billion.

DoorDash’s Positive Q3 Guidance

DoorDash’s strong portfolio and expanding partner base are contributing to its growth prospects continuously, driving top-line growth.



For third-quarter 2024, it anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $19.4-$19.8 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.66 billion, indicating 23.06% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.

What Should Investors Do With DASH Stock?

Despite a strong portfolio and an expanding partner base, DASH faces intense competition in the largest category of its business, the local food delivery logistics, which has been a headwind.



DASH stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.



DoorDash currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a better entry point to accumulate the stock.



