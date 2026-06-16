Can the Comtech Acquisition Enhance GILT's Competitive Edge in Satcom?

The satellite communications (Satcom) industry is undergoing a rapid transformation driven by rising demand for broadband connectivity, defense communications, mobility services and space-based networking solutions. Against this backdrop, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT has announced a landmark agreement to acquire the majority of Comtech Telecommunications Corporation's CMTL Satellite & Space Communications segment for $157.5 million in cash. The deal represents a major strategic move in Gilat’s recent history and has the potential to substantially strengthen its competitive position in the global Satcom market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Gilat will acquire Comtech’s Satellite & Space Communications business on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The transaction has received unanimous approval from both companies’ boards and is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, including reviews by CFIUS, the FTC and the DOJ. The acquired unit brings a portfolio of advanced satellite ground systems, defense communication technologies, troposcatter solutions and mission-critical networking capabilities. It provides access to new customers, enhanced technological expertise and stronger exposure to high-growth government and defense markets.

M&A remains a key pillar of Gilat's strategy, bolstering its defense portfolio, complementing core technologies and creating long-term value. Backed by a strong backlog and solid visibility, GILT reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, projecting revenue of $500-$520 million (13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint) and adjusted EBITDA of $61-$66 million (19% growth at the midpoint). However, the Satcom industry remains highly competitive, with major players like Iridium Communications IRDM and SATELLOGIC INC SATL investing aggressively in next-generation technologies.

Will Competitive Dynamics Limit GILT's Growth Potential?

In May 2026, IRDM agreed to acquire the remaining 61% of Aireon for $366.7 million and assume about $155 million of debt. The deal strengthens Iridium's aviation safety platform by combining global aircraft surveillance, safety communications, PNT and operational data on a single satellite network. Aireon’s revenue has grown at a 10% annual rate over the past three years. Iridium expects the acquisition to contribute more than $100 million in annual service revenue and $30 million in annual OEBITDA. Although leverage is expected to temporarily rise to about 4x OEBITDA, management expects it to normalize within a year. The transaction is slated to close in early July 2026.

SATL is building a differentiated position in the Earth observation market through sovereign and defense-focused solutions, enabling governments to own and operate EO assets with limited export restrictions. Strong customer traction is reflected in $64.8 million of RPO and rapid growth in Asia-Pacific markets. Its competitive advantage is further supported by one of the largest high-resolution satellite constellations in orbit, patent-protected imaging technology and industry-leading cost efficiency. It delivered 80% revenue growth in first quarter, improved EBITDA performance, positive operating cash flow and maintained a strong cash position. In May, SATL secured a one-year contract worth $18 million from an international defense customer to provide persistent, high-frequency EO imagery.

GILT Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Gilat have gained 127.7% in a year compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry’s growth of 262.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, GILT trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 1.97X, below the industry’s 3.36X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GILT earnings for 2026 has been revised upwards over the past 60 days.



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GILT currently boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Satellogic Inc. (SATL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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