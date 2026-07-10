Can Clearway's Renewable & Storage Portfolio Power Future Growth?

Clearway Energy CWEN benefits from its large portfolio of renewable energy and battery storage assets, which generate stable cash flows under long-term contracts. The company's expanding wind, solar and energy storage capacity strengthens earnings growth, improves grid reliability and positions it to meet rising U.S. electricity demand.



The company owns approximately 13.6 gigawatts (GW) of gross generating capacity across 27 U.S. states, including about 10.8 GW of wind, solar and battery energy storage capacity.



On May 1, 2026, the company completed the 320-megawatt Honeycomb battery energy storage portfolio in Utah, strengthening grid reliability and increasing earnings from its growing storage business. Clearway Energy is also expanding its renewable business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. The company recently completed the Cardinal acquisition, further strengthening its renewable energy portfolio. The addition of battery storage to solar projects improves energy flexibility and supports stronger long-term cash flow generation.



The company aims to invest about $3 billion between 2026 and 2029. These investments support infrastructure development and modernization, increase clean energy generation, strengthen cash flows and drive long-term earnings growth.



Rising AI-driven electricity demand is creating new growth opportunities for Clearway Energy. The company signed 1.17-GW power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Google and is developing integrated power campuses for hyperscale customers, supporting long-term revenue growth. The new agreements expand Google and Clearway Energy's partnership to 1.24 GW, building on their existing 71.5 MW PPA in West Virginia.

Renewable Growth Supports Utilities' Decarbonization Goals

According to the International Energy Agency, rapid renewable energy expansion helps utilities reduce carbon emissions, lower dependence on fossil fuels and strengthen grid resilience. It also supports long-term decarbonization targets and sustainable earnings growth through continued clean energy investments.



NextEra Energy NEE continues to expand one of the world's largest wind, solar and battery storage portfolios, driving long-term earnings growth through regulated investments and renewable development.



Xcel Energy XEL is investing heavily in wind, solar, energy storage and transmission projects to support clean energy growth and rising electricity demand across its service territories.

CWEN’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share indicates a year-over-year decrease of 160.84% for 2026 and an increase of 212.37% for 2027.



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CWEN’s Dividend Yield

CWEN currently offers a 5.61% dividend yield, exceeding the S&P 500 group's 1.04% average over the past year.



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CWEN’s Stock Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have risen 4.7% compared with the industry’s 17.4% growth.



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CWEN’s Zacks Rank

CWEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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