Can Chegg's Alliance With Woolf Expand Access to Skill-Based Degrees?

Chegg, Inc. CHGG is expanding its learning platform through a new partnership with Woolf to connect skill-based training with accredited degrees. The company announced that select programs will now count toward undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications awarded by Woolf, a globally accredited higher-education institution. This move aims to bridge the gap between job-ready skills and formal academic credentials.



Chegg has built its workforce business around short, outcomes-focused courses tied to real roles. These programs help learners gain practical skills that employers value. Under the new alliance, eligible coursework will be placed within Woolf’s academic framework. Each course will go through an independent review by Woolf’s quality team. This step is meant to match the standards required for accredited degrees.



The arrangement combines Chegg’s industry-aligned curriculum with Woolf’s authority to grant degrees. This structure allows learners to apply completed training toward recognized academic credits. As a result, skill development can lead directly to formal qualifications instead of standing alone as non-credit learning.



Woolf degrees follow European Higher Education Area (EHEA) standards and use the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS). Recognition across more than 60 countries improves portability for students seeking further study or global career options. This broader acceptance could make Chegg’s programs more attractive to working professionals.



The partnership signals a strategic shift toward integrated, career-focused education. By linking practical skills with accredited outcomes, Chegg may widen access to flexible and affordable degree pathways while strengthening the value of its learning offerings.

Chegg’s Competitive Position in the EdTech Market

Chegg operates in a highly competitive landscape, with renowned names like Duolingo, Inc. DUOL and Udemy, Inc. UDMY operating beside it in the ed tech market.



Duolingo dominates the language-learning niche with its gamified app and AI-driven engagement. With a strong mobile presence and daily user engagement, Duolingo has built a brand synonymous with accessible, bite-sized learning. On the other hand, Udemy operates across both consumer and enterprise markets, positioning its platform around professional skill development, AI enablement and workforce transformation. This dual exposure allows Udemy to participate in long-term learning trends while steadily improving revenue quality and visibility.

CHGG Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this California-based education technology company have sunk 44.2% in the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Internet-Software industry. In the same time frame, shares of Duolingo and Udemy have declined 64.7% and 36.8%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CHGG stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.28, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend of CHGG

The earnings estimate for 2026 has remained unchanged at 9 cents per share over the past 60 days. Earnings for 2026 are expected to grow a whopping 221.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Chegg currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.